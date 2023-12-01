Newswise — ROCKVILLE, MD — The American Society for Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics (ASPET) President Namandjé Bumpus will take over as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Principal Deputy Commissioner early next year. She is currently serving as the FDA’s Chief Scientist.

Bumpus started her term as ASPET President in July 2023. In this role, she is focusing heavily on increasing diversity in pharmacology and ensuring that trainees and early-career investigators have the space to showcase their work. ASPET Past President Mike Jarvis, PhD, has worked closely with Bumpus over the last several years.

“Namandjé has been a highly accomplished leader for ASPET over the years. As ASPET President, she is working diligently to advance ASPET’s mission and vision in building the Society as the home for pharmacology. I am sure she will be an exceptional leader in this key role at the FDA,” said Jarvis.

As the FDA Chief Scientist since August 2022, Bumpus has managed the research foundation, science and innovation that provides vital support for the FDA’s public health mission. In her new leadership role with the FDA, she will work with the team to develop, advance and implement key public health initiatives and oversee the agency’s day-to-day operations.

Bumpus is the former E.K. Marshall and Thomas H. Maren Professor at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. She also served as Chair of the Department of Pharmacology and Molecular Sciences and Associate Dean for Basic Research. Her research focused on drug metabolism, pharmacogenetics, bioanalytical chemistry, and infectious disease pharmacology.

Bumpus earned a doctorate in pharmacology from the University of Michigan and a bachelor’s in biology from Occidental College. She completed her postdoctoral fellowship in molecular and experimental medicine at The Scripps Research Institute. Bumpus is a member of the National Academy of Medicine, recognizing her revolutionary work in drug metabolism, antiviral pharmacology, and advancements in health equity. She has received numerous awards and accolades during her stellar career.

