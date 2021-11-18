Newswise — The American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine (ASRA) has changed its abbreviated name to ASRA Pain Medicine. This name change comes with a refreshed brand logo and visual identity, two updates that reflect its membership community’s expertise and advancement of the entire spectrum of pain medicine, including acute, perioperative, transitional, and chronic pain. Updates to the brand’s messaging include a new tagline: Advancing Evidence-Based Pain Management and renewed emphasis on the multitude of interdisciplinary experts who contribute to the organization’s research, educational content, practice resources, and advocacy efforts.

“As new technologies, innovative research and therapeutic modalities advance, the field is becoming more integrated and interdisciplinary. We are breaking boundaries across the continuum of pain care and exploring new opportunities and possibilities” said Dr. Samer Narouze, president of ASRA Pain Medicine’s Board of Directors. “Our member community reflects that, and our brand should be a reflection of our member community.” The name change and branding announcement came during the organization’s 20th Annual Pain Medicine Meeting, where Dr. Narouze shared a video unveiling the new logo and design.

The American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine is the premier interdisciplinary pain medicine community for healthcare professionals and scientists in anesthesiology, physiatry, neurology, psychiatry, and beyond. With more than 5,000 members on six continents, ASRA Pain Medicine is the home for acute and chronic pain medicine specialists and advances its mission through research, education, and advocacy. The vision of ASRA Pain Medicine is to relieve the global burden of pain.