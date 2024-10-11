Expert Available: Retinitis Pigmentosa and Inherited Retinal Diseases

NEWSWISE — Retinitis pigmentosa refers to a group of inherited diseases causing retinal degeneration and blindness. Symptoms can start as early as childhood and the condition is typically diagnosed in late adolescence.

This rare retinal disorder, which affects one in 4,000 people in the United States, is the subject of a new National Geographic documentary, Blink. The documentary follows a family whose children have the disorder.

The American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) has experts available to discuss retinitis pigmentosa and its causes and risk factors, diagnostic testing, and current treatments and prognosis. To schedule an interview with an expert, please contact Sara Conley at [email protected].

ASRS also offers a downloadable fact sheet on the condition written and illustrated by medical experts, available here: https://www.asrs.org/patients/retinal-diseases/8/retinitis-pigmentosa-and-retinal-prosthesis.

