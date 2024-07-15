Newswise — Recent events have brought the issue of assassination attempts on Donald Trump into sharp focus. These incidents have significant implications for national security and the political landscape.

This issue is particularly important now as it not only threatens the safety of a prominent political figure but also raises concerns about the stability and security of the upcoming elections. The increased frequency of these attempts underscores the need for enhanced security measures and a deeper understanding of the motivations behind such actions.

Newswise Research

The first 2024 presidential debate: Experts share what’s important to know by Virginia Tech

Climate change and shareholder value: Evidence from textual analysis and Trump’s unexpected victory by Elsevier

GW Politics Poll Reveals Challenges Facing Biden Even Before the First Debate by George Washington University

Looking Back at RFK’s Assassination: A Medical Analysis of His Injuries and Neurosurgical Care by Journal of Neurosurgery

Assassination of Political Leaders Connected to Increase in Social Conflict by Binghamton University, State University of New York

Newswise Experts

Seth Lewis, PhD

Professor and Shirley Papé Chair in Emerging Media Director, Journalism Program

Expertise: AI Algorithms Algorithms Big Data Journalism Local News Media News Newspapers Political News Politics And

Med Social Media Trump

Kathleen Dolan, PhD

University of Maryland - College Park

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

UWM Distinguished Professor of Political Science

Expertise: Elections And Voting Gender Gap Political Participation Presidential Campaign Public Opinion Voter Behavior Women In Politics

Gerald Parker, DVM, Ph.D., M.S.

Expertise: Biodefense Biological Warfare Biosecurity Global Health Infectious Disease International Affairs National Security Pandemic Public Health Terrorism

Emily Frye, JD

Director, Cyber Integration

Expertise: Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity Homeland Security National Security

Keoki Jackson, PhD

Senior Vice President, General Manager, MITRE National Security

Expertise: Aerospace Intelligence National Security Space

Call for Experts

If you have comments or research to contribute to Newswise, please email us at [email protected].