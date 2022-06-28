Newswise — PITTSBURGH, JUNE 28, 2022 – In a new blog today, ASSET Inc. Executive Director Sarah Toulouse explains how the organization has simultaneously evolved its mission of teacher preparation and put Pittsburgh squarely at the center of learning recovery for K-12 students and preservice teachers through its new high-impact tutoring initiative called PALS.

Read the piece here: High-Impact Tutoring Becoming a Reality for Pittsburgh Students

About ASSET Inc.

Founded in 1994, ASSET, Inc. is an educational improvement organization headquartered in Pennsylvania that provides rigorous professional learning services for educators nationally. Originally established to drive science literacy and science education reform first in the Pittsburgh region and then throughout Pennsylvania, ASSET provides teacher training, coaching and project-based learning that translates into student academic achievement. ASSET’s specialized approach has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and other leading STEM organizations as a model for achieving student success through excellence in teaching. For more information visit, www.assetinc.org.