Newswise — Background: Birth defects have been associated with increased cancer risk; however, the association between congenital heart disease (CHD) and cancer risk has not been well established with limited and conflicting literature till date. Children afflicted with CHD possess multiple risk factors for oncogenesis, such as chromosomal and genetic abnormalities, ionising radiation exposure during cardiac imaging and interventions, chronic hypoxia and debility. We sought to evaluate the relationship between CHD and cancer risk and its various subtypes.

Methods: We performed a systematic literature search on PubMed, EMBASE, and Scopus for relevant articles from inception until February 4th, 2023. Odds ratios (OR) and 95% confidence intervals (CI) were pooled using a random-effects model, and a p-value of <0.05 was considered statistically significant.

Results: A total of 5 studies with 30,437,431 patients (CHD group=213,229, and non-CHD group = 30,224,202) were involved in the analysis. Mean age of patients with CHD and non CHD was 48.4 and 51.3 years. The pooled analysis revealed that patients with CHD had a higher risk of skin cancer (OR, 1.16(95%CI: 1.10-1.24), p<0.00001), and thyroid cancer (OR, 1.47(95%CI: 1.20-1.80), p<0.001) compared with non-CHD patients. However, leukemia (OR, 0.74(95%CI: 0.22-2.48), p=0.62), gastrointestinal cancer (OR, 1.50(95%CI: 0.79-2.87), p=0.22), central nervous systems tumor (OR, 1.18(95%CI: 0.74-1.88), p=0.48), respiratory system cancer (OR, 0.94(95%CI: 0.67-1.30), p=0.69), breast cancer (OR, 95%CI: 0.96-1.48), p=0.87, genitourinary system cancer (OR, 1.06(95%CI: 0.73-1.54), p=0.76), and musculoskeletal cancer (OR, 1.40(95%CI: 0.92-2.41), p=0.12) was comparable between CHD and non-CHD groups of patients.

Conclusions: Our findings indicate that CHD patients are at higher risk of thyroid and skin cancer compared with non-CHD patients; however, no such association with other cancers was observed. The implications of these results extend to the delineation of subsequent research, and the results underscore the necessity for further exploration into the underlying pathophysiological mechanisms. Potential implications include the establishment of enhanced surveillance and screening protocols to protect this vulnerable patient group.

Cancer type HR 95% Confidence Interval p value Leukemia 0.74 0.22-2.48 0.62 Skin 1.16 1.10-1.24 <0.00001 Thyroid 1.47 1.20-1.80 0.0002 Breast 0.96 0.63-1.48 0.87 Central nervous system 1.18 0.74-1.88 0.48 Gastrointestinal 1.5 0.79-2.87 0.22 Genitourinary 1.13 0.85-1.49 0.4 Respiratory tract 0.94 0.67-1.30 0.69

