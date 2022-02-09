Newswise — ROCKVILLE, Md. – February 9, 2022 – The Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP), the premier global, molecular diagnostics professional society, today announced the appointment of Ronald M. Przygodzki, MD as the incoming Editor-in-Chief of The Journal of Molecular Diagnostics (JMD). Barbara Zehnbauer, PhD, who has served with distinction as Editor-in-Chief since January 2015, will retire from the position effective March 1, 2022.

Co-owned with The American Society for Investigative Pathology (ASIP) and published by Elsevier, JMD publishes high-quality original papers on scientific advances in the translation and validation of molecular discoveries in medicine into the clinical diagnostic setting, and the description and application of technological advances in the field of molecular diagnostic medicine. In 2020, JMD earned an Impact Factor of 5.568, and its most recent CiteScore (2020) is 8.0.

Dr. Przygodzki is the Director of Genomic Medicine, Office of Research and Development at the US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). His previous leadership roles include Director, Biomedical Laboratories R&D at the VA; Chief of Pathology at the Children's National Medical Center; and Associate Director of the Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory at the Armed Forces Institute of Pathology. Since joining AMP in 2006, he has served on multiple AMP Committees (Web Editorial Committee, Annual Meeting Program Committee, Membership Affairs Committee, Joint Journal Oversight Committee, and currently as the Chair of the Publications Committee); and he has also served on the JMD Editorial Board since 2010. In 2020, Dr. Przygodzki received AMP’s Meritorious Service Award, which recognizes AMP members for particularly estimable service to the organization.

“On behalf of AMP and ASIP members, I am honored to congratulate Dr. Przygodzki on his well-deserved appointment to Editor-in-Chief,” said Emily H. Essex, ASIP Director of Scientific Publications. “As a dedicated volunteer, he helped implement impressive changes for The Journal of Molecular Diagnostics, including updating its scope to include clinical informatics, expanding to 12 issues per year (up from six), offering publication discounts, and much more. We look forward to continued excellence for the Journal with Dr. Przygodzki at the helm.”

