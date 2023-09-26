Newswise — Washington, DC (September 26, 2023) – The Association for Psychological Science (APS) calls on Congress to promptly fund the U.S. government for the coming fiscal year to sustain important scientific programs and initiatives.

APS is the world’s largest scientific society dedicated to advancing all fields of psychological science research and education for the furtherance of science and the betterment of society.

If Congress fails to pass required spending legislation that is signed into law by the President prior to the start of the new federal fiscal year on October 1, 2023, important federal agencies and programs, including those engaged in critical scientific research, will cease operations until funding is provided. In some cases, federal employees will be required to perform their jobs without pay until this manufactured crisis is resolved.

“There is no excuse for not sustaining the basic functions of government,” said APS Chief Executive Officer Robert Gropp. “A failure to fund the government has real and immediate consequences for everyone.”

When Congress fails to pass required spending bills, it infuses needless chaos into the global scientific enterprise. In some cases, scientists may not be able to travel to conduct research or share their findings with colleagues. Others, particularly scientists working for the federal government, may be required to suspend research programs, resulting in the loss of data and the disruption of studies that inform public health, safety, security, and commerce. In some cases, undergraduate and graduate students may be negatively impacted because of delays in government grant and contract funding that is required for their research and educational training programs.

“Congress must rapidly resolve the matters hindering its ability to perform one of its core constitutional functions,” said Gropp. Meanwhile, “APS is united with our members, particularly those working for federal agencies, during this uncertain time.”

The Association for Psychological Science is the home of thousands of leading psychological science researchers, practitioners, teachers, and students from around the world. APS is dedicated to advancing scientific psychology across disciplinary and geographic borders and committed to disseminating psychological science to the general public; promoting the integration of scientific perspectives across our diverse field and with other scientific disciplines; incentivizing global collaboration among researchers; catalyzing the further development of psychological science; and promoting the application of psychological science to public policy.