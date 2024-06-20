Newswise — WASHINGTON, DC – June 20, 2024 – The American Cleaning Institute (ACI), A.I.S.E. (International Association for Soaps, Detergents and Maintenance Products), AMFEP (Association of Manufacturers & Formulators of Enzyme Products) and HCPA (Household & Commercial Products Association) published a new industry guidance intended to provide recommendations to manufacturers of professional cleaning products on how to perform an appropriate risk assessment and establish a risk management process for cleaning products containing enzymes.

“Enzyme-based cleaning products are known for their versatility, safety and low environmental impact,” said Dr. Francis Kruszewski, Senior Director, Human Health & Safety, ACI. “This Guidance is important because it will help professional cleaning product manufacturers throughout their risk assessment and management processes.”

For decades, enzymes have safely been used as functional ingredients in consumer products such as laundry detergents. They are also widely used in professional products for bulk laundering of fabrics and clothing in the manufacturing, healthcare, and service industries. Enzymes are also used in niche professional products, such as solutions for cleaning endoscopes, and specialized drain and surface cleaners.

Due to their versatility and positive benefits, enzymes are being incorporated more into professional cleaning products. They can contribute to the sustainability and environmental safety profile of formulations that use them, since enzymes can reduce the temperature at which the cleaning product is effective.

Nevertheless, despite their low order of toxicity, there is evidence that exposure to enzymes by inhalation may lead to the development of occupational allergy.

The Guidance has been developed to help manufacturers in their risk assessment and management processes of professional cleaning products containing enzymes:

For risk assessment, the document focuses on understanding the situations of use and the potential risk of generating airborne particles.

For risk management, the focus is on avoiding the generation of airborne particles by optimal product design and on risk avoidance communications for the end-user.

“ACI is proud to continue its decades-long commitment to product stewardship and collaboration with our association partners in showcasing and sharing these materials with stakeholders and researchers around the globe,” added ACI’s Francis Kruszewski.

View and download the full document here.

