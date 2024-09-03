Newswise — MIAMI, FLORIDA (Sept. 3, 2024) -- Research findings from Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Miller School of Medicine at the University of Miami will be presented at ASTRO 2024 – the American Society for Radiation Oncology’s annual meeting Sept. 29 – Oct. 2 in Washington D.C. Below are titles for oral presentations, posters and special sessions in which our researchers will be involved.

PRESIDENTIAL SYMPOSIUM SPEAKER: Precision in Practice: Optimizing Prostate Radiation with MRI-Defined Microboost

Speaker: Brandon Mahal, MD, Sept. 29, 2024; 11:10-11:25 AM ET

Location: Ballroom A/B/C

ORAL: CBCT-Based ART: Revolutionizing Radiotherapy with Artificial Intelligence and Advanced X-Ray Imaging

Speaker: Olga Maria Dona Lemus, PhD, Sunday, Sept 29, 2024; 3:24 PM – 3:37 PM ET

Location: Room 147

POSTER: Assessing Intra-fractional Organ Motion on Prostate Adaptive Radiotherapy

Presenter: Olga Maria Dona Lemus, PhD, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, 4:45 PM – 6:00 PM ET

Location: Hall C

POSTER: Analysis of Radiation Oncology Residency Program Websites: A Call for Further Improvements

Presenter: David Lee, MD, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, 8:00 AM – 9:00 AM ET

Location: Hall C

POSTER: MRI Relaxometry for Glioblastoma Response Assessment during Radiation Therapy on a 0.35 T MRI Linear Accelerator

Presenter: Natalia Lutsik, MD, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, 10:45 AM – 12:00 PM E

Location: Hall C

POSTER: Efficacy and Safety of Magnetic Resonance-Guided Online Adaptive Stereotactic Radiotherapy in Oligometastatic Gynecologic Malignancies: A Multi-Institutional Outcomes Study

Presenter: Danielle Cerbon, MD, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, 10:45 AM – 12:00 PM ET

Location: Hall C

MODERATOR: Patient Safety 1: Using Yesterday's Data to Drive Tomorrow's Change: Advances in Patient Safety

Co-Moderator: Laura Freedman, MD, FASTRO, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM ET

Location: Room 209

POSTER: Breast Cancer-Related Lymphedema Quantified by Bioimpedance Spectroscopy in Patients Undergoing Axillary Node Dissection, Lymphatic Microsurgical Preventive Healing Approach (LYMPHA) and Regional Noda Presenter: Danielle Cerbon, MD, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM ET

Location: Hall C

POSTER: Preliminary Results of a Phase I Trial Using Preoperative Stereotactic Ablative Breast Radiotherapy (SABER) for Selected Early-Stage Breast Cancer

Presenter: Ifeanyichukwu Ogobuiro, MD, MS, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM ET

Location: Hall C

POSTER: Photon vs. Proton Post-Mastectomy Radiotherapy Toxicities in Pre-Pectoral Implant-Based Breast Reconstruction

Presenter: Seraphina Choi, MD, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, 3:00 PM -4:00 PM

Location: Hall C

POSTER: Is Proton Therapy for Synchronous Bilateral Breast Cancer a Medical Necessity?

Presenter: Cyrus Washington, MD, Sept. 30, 2024, 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Location: Hall C

ORAL: Comparison of MRI-Linac to Standalone MRI Volumes in Glioblastoma: Implications for Adaptive Radiotherapy and Contrast Imaging

Presenter, Kaylie Cullison, PhD, BS, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, 5:40 PM – 5:50 PM ET

Location: Room 147

POSTER: Role of ATP Binding Cassette Subfamily A Member 1 (ABCA1) in Renal Toxicity

Presenter: Anis Ahmad, PhD, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM ET

Location: Hall C

ORAL: Improving Breast Cancer Related Lymphedema and Upper Extremity Dysfunction: Why Multidisciplinary Care Matters - Questions and Answers

Speaker: Crystal Seldon Taswell, MD, BS, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, 8:50 AM – 9:00 AM ET

Location: Room 202

POSTER: EMERALD-Y90: A Phase 2 Study to Evaluate Transarterial Radioembolization Followed by Durvalumab and Bevacizumab for the Treatment of Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma Eligible for Embolization

Presenter: Benjamin Spieler, MD, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, 12:45 PM – 2:00 PM ET

Location: Hall C

ORAL: Best Practices in the Surgical Approach of Borderline Resectable and Unresectable Pancreatic Cancer and Extrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma

Speaker: Nipun Merchant, MD, FACS, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, 12:51 PM – 1:05 PM ET

Location: Room 143

POSTER: Brachytherapy Deserts in Texas: Assessment of Geographic Availability of Brachytherapy Centers

Presenter: Mayank Patel, MD, MBA, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, 2:30 PM – 3:45 PM ET

Location: Hall C

Co-MODERATOR/QUICK PITCH: GYN 4: Rapid Fire Discoveries In Gynecologic Cancers

Co-moderator: Amanda Rivera, MD, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM ET

Location: Room 204

ORAL: Treating Stage IV Breast Cancer: Who, What, Where and When? Introductions

Speaker: Crystal Seldon Taswell, MD, BS, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, 5:15 PM – 5:17 PM ET

Location: Room 202

ORAL: Defining the Occult Margin in Recurrent Glioblastoma Using Spectroscopic MRI: Implications for Radiation Therapy Volumes

Presenter: Eric Mellon, MD, presenting for Jonathan Bell, MD, PhD, Wednesday, Oct.2, 2024, 10:50 AM – 11:00 AM ET

Location: Room 151

# # #