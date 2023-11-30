Newswise — ARLINGTON, Va., November 30, 2023 — The American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) today expressed its support for President Joe Biden’s intended appointment of W. Kimryn Rathmell, MD, PhD, as director of the National Cancer Institute (NCI), with the following statement from Jeff M. Michalski, MD, MBA, FASTRO, Chair of the ASTRO Board of Directors:

“ASTRO congratulates Dr. Rathmell on her appointment to lead the National Cancer Institute. Collaboration between the NCI and groups representing providers, patients, cancer centers and industry has contributed to averting millions of cancer deaths in the U.S., and these partnerships are essential to achieving President Biden’s goal to cut cancer mortality by half over the next 25 years.

More than a million Americans receive radiation treatments for cancer each year, and radiation therapy contributes to 40% of global cancer cures. The radiation oncology community looks forward to working with Dr. Rathmell and the NCI to advance initiatives that will improve outcomes for people with cancer and reduce inequities in cancer care.”

Last month, Dr. Michalski discussed ASTRO’s commitment to the National Cancer Plan in a presentation to the President’s Cancer Panel, noting, for example, efforts to engage patients in provider education, promote safety in radiation therapy and develop health policies that improve access to high-quality cancer care.

