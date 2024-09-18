Newswise — ARLINGTON, Va., September 18, 2024 — The American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) today announced the recipients of its 2024 research grants and fellowships, including awards co-sponsored by the American Cancer Society (ACS), the LUNGevity Foundation, the Melanoma Research Alliance (MRA), the American Association of Physicists in Medicine (AAPM), the RTOG Foundation/NRG Oncology and AstraZeneca. Through these strategic partnerships, these awards recognize and support the outstanding efforts of early career researchers in the fields of radiation oncology and medical physics.

“ASTRO is dedicated to fostering the growth and development of the next generation of researchers in radiation oncology," said Jeff Michalski, MD, MBA, FASTRO, Chair of the ASTRO Board of Directors. “These grants reflect a $1.5 million investment in the innovative ideas and the career development of these outstanding scientists who are dedicated to advancing cancer research and treatment.”

Information on ASTRO's current research funding opportunities is available on our website. This year’s awardees include:

ASTRO-ACS Clinician Scientist Development Grant

In partnership with the American Cancer Society

Kelli Brianna Pointer, MD, PhD, Dartmouth Hitchcock Clinic; Project: Targeting cholinergic signaling to overcome radiation resistance in gliomas

ASTRO-LUNGevity Residents/Fellows in Radiation Oncology Seed Grant

In partnership with the LUNGevity Foundation

Nicholas Eustace, MD, PhD, City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center; Project: Unraveling the effects of Pl3K signaling activation and hypoxia on radiation and chemoradiation resistance of squamous cell carcinoma of the lung

Wilson Mai, MD, PhD, Stanford Medicine; Project: Exploiting dependencies created by KEAP1/NFE2L2 mutations in NSCLC to overcome radiation resistance

ASTRO-MRA Young Investigator Award

In partnership with the Melanoma Research Alliance

Lisa Sudmeier, MD, PhD, Emory University; Project: Harnessing the tumor immune microenvironment of brain metastases

ASTRO-AAPM Physics Residents/Postdoctoral Fellows Seed Grant

In partnership with the American Association of Physicists in Medicine

David Adam, PhD, Johns Hopkins University; Project: Development of small-scale computational model and pre-clinical validation of patient-specific salivary gland toxicity predictions for beta emitting-radiopharmaceuticals

Nolan Esplen, PhD, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; Project: Improving the therapeutic index through the combination of FLASH and spatially fractioned radiation therapies

ASTRO Residents/Fellows in Radiation Oncology Seed Grant

Nipun Verma, MD, PhD, Yale University School of Medicine; Project: The role of actin capping proteins in homology directed DNA repair and therapeutic response to radiation and immunotherapy

Mark Chen, MD, PhD, Duke University School of Medicine; Project: Regulation of oncogenesis and tumor response to radiation therapy by phase separation

ASTRO-RTOG NRG Oncology Fellowship in Health Equity

In partnership with the RTOG Foundation and NRG Oncology

Onyinye D. Balogun, MD, Weill Cornell Medical Center

ASTRO-AstraZeneca Radiation Oncology Research Training Fellowships

In partnership with AstraZeneca

Bin Gui, MD, Northwell Health

