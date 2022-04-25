Research Alert

Astroblastomas (ABs) are rare brain tumors of unknown origin. We performed an integrative genetic and epigenetic analysis of AB-like tumors. Here, we show that tumors traceable to neural stem/progenitor cells (radial glia) that emerge during early to later brain development occur in children and young adults, respectively. Tumors with MN1-BEND2 fusion appear to present exclusively in females and exhibit overexpression of genes expressed prior to 25 post-conception weeks (pcw), including genes enriched in early ventricular zone radial glia and ependymal tumors. Other, histologically classic ABs overexpress or harbor mutations of mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway genes, outer and truncated radial glia genes, and genes expressed after 25 pcw, including neuronal and astrocyte markers. Findings support that AB-like tumors arise in the context of epigenetic and genetic changes in neural progenitors. Selective gene fusion, variable imprinting and/or chromosome X-inactivation escape resulting in biallelic overexpression may contribute to female predominance of AB molecular subtypes.

