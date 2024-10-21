Newswise — Cali, Colombia, Oct. 21, 2024 – Countries from across the globe have gathered in Cali at a pivotal time to push forward an ambitious agenda to save all life on Earth.

The Sixteenth meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD COP 16) is taking place here Oct. 21 to Nov. 1. A WCS delegation from across the globe is advocating for countries to adopt policies to halt the world’s existential crises: the staggering loss of biodiversity, a deadly warming planet, and global health threats including outbreaks of zoonotic origin. WCS works to save biodiversity in Colombia, across the Amazon, and in about 50 countries.

The following statements were issued by three WCS delegation members upon the opening of CBD COP16:

Joe Walston, executive vice president of WCS Global: "Resilience to the impacts of climate change is increasingly critical, and resilience derives from the ecological integrity of natural ecosystems. Hence, governments must incorporate ecological integrity into their plans and targets”

Catalina Gutiérrez, country director of Wildlife Conservation Society Colombia: “For Colombia, hosting COP16 presents a unique opportunity to lead the global conversation on biodiversity. As one of the most biodiverse countries, shaped by both environmental and social challenges, Colombia is well-positioned to demonstrate the deep connection between peace and nature. This is our moment to inspire the world to commit to transformative actions that ensure a healthy planet. COP16 in Colombia has spurred significant mobilization across various sectors, encouraging reflection on their relationship with biodiversity. We hope this interest is not fleeting, but rather serves as lasting inspiration. This is a crucial opportunity to turn promises into sustained action that protects our natural heritage for future generations.”

Susan Lieberman, WCS vice president, international policy: “Governments took bold action two years ago when they adopted the Global Biodiversity Framework. If all 23 targets are fully implemented by the 2030 deadline, nature/biodiversity will be on the road to recovery instead of further destruction; wildlife populations will be increasing or stable; we will be in better shape to mitigate and adapt to climate change; and the risk of zoonoses and other diseases will have been reduced. The meeting in Cali is a step along that path.”

WCS is calling for ambitious outcomes at CBD CoP16, including decisions that demonstrate political will to tackle these interlinked planetary crises through the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework:

Biodiversity: Parties must incorporate ecological integrity into their National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plans (NBSAPs) and associated national targets that contribute to achievement of the GBF 2030 and 2050 objectives.

Climate: Parties must recognize ecological integrity as critical to climate change mitigation and adaptation efforts, and call for greater effort within UNFCCC.

Health: Parties must adopt a Global Action Plan centered on One Health approaches and recognize the diverse links between ecological integrity and human health.

The GBF: Parties need to commit to implementation of national targets and NBSAPs, and build mechanisms for progress on finance and global reviews of implementation.

