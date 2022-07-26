Newswise — The Georgia Department of Economic Development announced the winners of their annual Globe Awards on May 23rd, 2022. Among the awards were three top designations for Exporter of the Year. Athens Research and Technology, Inc. (ART) was the recipient of the Exporter of the Year award for a business with less than 20 employees. The award was presented at the laboratory to ART's CEO, John Mitchell, on May 25th by Mary Waters, the Deputy Commissioner of International Trade for the State of Georgia.

"The award is really a recognition of the excellent work ART has done over the past 30 years in the international marketplace," said Mitchell. "We appreciate the support and resources that Georgia's International Trade Group provides to small businesses."

Waters and her colleague, Alex Hinton, traveled from Atlanta to present the Crystal Globe Award to a crowd of local business leaders and ART's first employee (now retired), Jinx Patel, Ph.D.

“Georgia’s record-setting trade numbers are achieved by the hard work of small businesses all across the state. These companies have demonstrated long-term commitment to pursuing new international customers, even in challenging times. Athens Research and Technology is an important example of how companies continue to find new avenues for global growth. While ART has served global customers for years, in 2021 they found new ways to support existing customers while engaging new contacts in key markets. The Georgia Department of Economic Development is proud to recognize ART as Exporter of the Year. Exporting may not be easy, but ART is a fantastic case study of how Georgia’s small businesses successfully serve the global market. We look forward to continuing to support a great company as they look at new markets in the years to come,” Waters explained.

“We are extremely proud of long-time Georgia Bio member, Athens Research & Technology, Inc., for their adaptability and tenacity in overcoming pandemic challenges to win this award. It is well deserved,” said Maria Thacker Goethe, CEO, Georgia Bio and the Center for Global Health Innovation (CGHI). “ART is renowned for defining the industry standard for proteins, and Georgia is lucky to have them.”

Athens Research and Technology was founded in 1986 by a handful of University of Georgia researchers and local physicians. As an early start-up out of the University of Georgia, the success of ART and the recent Globe Award is an enormous point of pride for UGA's Innovation Gateway program.

"As one of the very first companies founded on University of Georgia research (circa 1986), ART has been a trailblazer for UGA innovators and entrepreneurs for more than 30 years. The company's success and engagement in the local life science community have contributed to our region's rapidly growing innovation ecosystem," said Derek Eberhart, the Associate Vice President for Research and Executive Director, Innovation Gateway at the University of Georgia.

Athens Research & Technology is well known throughout the life science industry as a leader in producing purified proteins for further manufacturing and research. The company has been included in more than 1500 scientific publications in just the past decade, and exports its products to 28 countries, enjoying strong relationships with universities and pharmaceutical research labs around the globe.

In attendance at the May 25th awards ceremony were Athens' Mayor, Kelly Girtz, Athens-Clarke County Chamber President, David Bradley, and Ilka McConnell, the Director of Economic Development for Athens-Clarke County. All expressed appreciation and excitement for the crucial strides ART has made to not only make Athens, GA, known worldwide but also for its innovation and dedication to life sciences and the betterment of the industry.