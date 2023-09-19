Newswise — WASHINGTON (Sept. 19, 2023) -- The Atlantic Fellows for Health Equity U.S. + Global (AFHE), part of the Fitzhugh Mullan Institute for Health Workforce Equity (Mullan Institute), based at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health, is proud to announce its 2024 cohort — 16 emerging leaders from around the globe that are passionate about their common goal to achieve health equity.

Coming from Cameroon, Ethiopia, Ghana, India, Pakistan, Philippines, Switzerland, Uganda, United Kingdom, United States and Zambia — and working in Data, Economics, Epidemiology, Government, Healthcare Policy, Law, Medicine and Nursing— these fellows represent the diverse industries and professions that impact health and well-being.

View the 2024 Atlantic Fellows for Health Equity profiles.

"The 2024 cohort of Atlantic Fellows for Health Equity serves as a powerful reminder that people are at the center of solutions to health disparities,” Guenevere Burke, director of the Atlantic Fellows for Health Equity program and an assistant professor of emergency medicine at the GW School of Medicine & Health Sciences, said. “This group is incredibly diverse and brings unique talents. Their dedication to making communities around the world healthier is an inspiration and call to action for us all."

Established in 2016 as the Leaders for Health Equity, this one-year, non-residential program is based at the George Washington University and accepts 15-20 fellows each year from all over the globe. The Atlantic Fellows for Health Equity is one of seven global, interconnected Atlantic Fellows programs of early- to mid-career professionals from a range of backgrounds, disciplines and life experiences who share a passion, determination and vision to realize a more just world.

This year’s fellows, the seventh cohort in the program, increases the Atlantic Fellows for Health Equity network to 123 fellows — current and graduated —from 32 countries and 5 continents.

"The call to action is clear – we face a pressing need to create a diverse health workforce that is equipped with the necessary skills, opportunities and determination to empower everyone to achieve their optimal health. It fills us with pride to see the Atlantic Fellows for Health Equity continue to pursue this vital mission with the 2024 cohort of fellows," Patricia (Polly) Pittman, director of the Mullan Institute said.

Starting in January 2024, fellows will meet in-person and virtually for a curriculum that promotes critical thinking with a solutions and action orientation, teaches leadership development, all while working with AFHE faculty and mentors on health equity projects. Upon graduating from this experience in November 2024, fellows will become part of the larger AFHE Senior Fellows and Global Atlantic Fellows communities that is now over 800 people.

"It fills us with immense gratitude to witness the growth of our global health equity community each year," Selam Bedada, associate program director of the Atlantic Fellows for Health Equity program, said. “This incoming cohort of fellows will harness the knowledge they gain and the connections they forge during their fellowship year to champion fairer, healthier, and more inclusive societies now and in the future.”

The application for the 2025 cohort will open in early 2024. Sign up for more information.

2024 Atlantic Fellows for Health Equity

Zaki Abate

Ethiopia

Samuel Akuffo Ghana

Odur Anthony

Uganda

Gladys Arias

United States

Emily Bartlett

United States

Nyabony Gat

United States

Hina Ghole Pakistan

Mario Jimenez Switzerland

Salima Khowaja

Pakistan

Jan Aura Laurelle Llevado

Philippines

Carol Mweenda Manyele

Zambia

Jasmine Maringmei

India

Aoife Molloy

United Kingdom

Jose A. Plascencia

United States

Rachel Watkins

United States

Azua Ekokobe Wilfred

Cameroon