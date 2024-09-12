Newswise — WASHINGTON (Sept. 12, 2024) — The Atlantic Fellows for Health Equity U.S. + Global (AFHE), part of the Fitzhugh Mullan Institute for Health Workforce Equity (Mullan Institute) at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health, is thrilled to announce its 2025 cohort — a diverse group of 15 emerging leaders from across the globe, united by their commitment to achieving health equity.

These dynamic changemakers hail from Ethiopia, India, Iraq, Malawi, Malaysia, South Africa, Switzerland, Uganda, the United Kingdom and the United States, bringing with them a wealth of experience across Community Engagement, Disability and Accessibility, Engineering, Gender-Based Violence Prevention and Response, Maternal and Child Health, Nursing, Population Health, Sexual and Reproductive Health, Transgender Health and other health equity topic and issue areas.

Their collective expertise represents the multifaceted approach required to address health disparities worldwide.

“The 2025 Atlantic Fellows for Health Equity embody the transformative strength that diverse perspectives bring to the fight against health disparities,” said Guenevere Burke, executive director of the Atlantic Fellows for Health Equity program and associate professor of emergency medicine at the GW School of Medicine & Health Sciences. “Their exceptional talents and commitment to advancing global health inspire and challenge us to take meaningful action in our communities.”

Established in 2016 as the Leaders for Health Equity, this one-year, non-residential program is based at George Washington University and welcomes 15-20 fellows each year from around the world. The Atlantic Fellows for Health Equity is one of seven global, interconnected Atlantic Fellows programs. These programs unite early- to mid-career professionals from various backgrounds, disciplines, and life experiences, all sharing a common vision of creating a fairer, healthier, more inclusive society.

This year’s cohort, the eighth to join the AFHE community, expands the network to 137 fellows from 32 countries and five continents, each contributing to a growing network that transcends borders and disciplines.

“We need to build a health workforce that is not only diverse but also deeply committed and fully prepared to ensure health equity for all," said Patricia (Polly) Pittman, director of the Mullan Institute. "I believe this 2025 cohort will rise to this challenge with determination and bravery, and I can’t wait to see what they will do to better the health of their communities.”

Beginning in January 2025, the fellows will engage in a hybrid curriculum of in-person and virtual sessions, fostering critical thinking, leadership development and practical solutions to health equity challenges. Working alongside AFHE faculty and mentors, the fellows will undertake health equity projects that address pressing global issues. Upon completing the program in November 2025, they will join the broader AFHE Senior Fellows and Global Atlantic Fellowscommunities, which now comprises almost 1000 members.

“The growth of our community is a powerful testament to the work we do each year to support our fellows and foster a global network of health equity leaders,” said Selam Bedada, program director of the Atlantic Fellows for Health Equity program. “The 2025 cohort will harness the knowledge and connections they forge during the fellowship year to continue and expand their dedication to health equity — now and far into the future.”

The application for the 2026 cohort will open in early 2025. Sign up for more information.

2025 Atlantic Fellows for Health Equity

Ali Alshalah

Iraq

Lauren Anita Arrington

United States

Joanne Chiwaula

Malawi

Zelalem Dessalegn Demeke

Ethiopia

Neo Hutiri

South Africa

Madalitso Juwayeyi

Malawi

Dom Kelly

United States

Shannon Ladner-Beasley

United States

Ruwa Mahdi

England

Alina Potts

United States

Anoop Raman

United States

Aastha Sethi

India

Nandita Thatte

Switzerland

Gafidyn Rae Wesonga

Uganda

Yih Seong Wong

Malaysia