Newswise — MORRISTOWN, NJ – JANUARY 18, 2021 – Increased access and cybersecurity have never been more important to the delivery of care than in today’s health care environment. To help improve the patient experience while offering enhanced online safety, Atlantic Health System, a nationally recognized leader in innovative and high-quality health care, has partnered with Vouched, a leading developer of artificial intelligence and computer vision for real-time identity verification.

Traditionally, being a new patient to a physician’s office or health care system means completing an in-person registration process that is heavy on forms and requires a significant time investment of time. Patients often cannot self-register outside of a facility without going through a cumbersome and complicated identity screening process. Thanks to Vouched’s proprietary identity verification AI, Vouched.ID, Atlantic Health System patients can now safely and securely register digitally via their smartphone in seconds.

“Atlantic Health seeks to transform health care, increase patient access, improve efficiency, and provide a better all-around patient experience,” said Benjamin Maisano, Vice President, Chief Digital and Innovation Officer, Atlantic Health System. “Vouched.ID allows us to replicate in-person workflows online, such as examining a driver’s license or other government-issued photo identity documents, then using AI to compare with their live face scan, automating registration and getting patients access to their care team faster, easier and safer than ever before.”

Atlantic Health System already uses Vouched.ID for virtual urgent care and continues to innovate with Vouched to expand applications to schedule any kind of appointment and bring touchless face scanning to in-person systems, replacing palm scanners for a safer more hygienic experience.

”Americans from all walks of life – those with autoimmune diseases, the elderly who have difficulty driving, busy moms -- can benefit from the ease and speed telemedicine provides, and that’s especially true as the COVID pandemic enters its fourth wave,” said Vouched CEO and Co-founder, John Baird. “But millions struggle to be identified, effectively blocking health care access. Working with Atlantic Health, Vouched provides easy, remote identity verification, powering seamless access to health care.”

Vouched is also part of the Atlantic Health System Venture Studio – the home for Atlantic Health System’s innovative and strategic partnerships. Designed to foster world-changing innovations that solve the health care challenges of tomorrow, the Atlantic Health System Venture Studio gives startups, vendors and technology leaders access to mentorship from Atlantic Heath System’s internationally renowned clinical and business leaders.

About Atlantic Health System

Atlantic Health System is at the forefront of medicine, setting standards for quality health care in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and the New York metropolitan area. Powered by a workforce of more than 18,000 team members and 4,800 affiliated physicians dedicated to building healthier communities, Atlantic Health System serves more than half of the state of New Jersey including 12 counties and 5.5 million people. The not-for-profit system offers more than 400 sites of care, including its seven hospitals: Morristown Medical Center in Morristown, NJ, Overlook Medical Center in Summit, NJ, Newton Medical Center in Newton, NJ, Chilton Medical Center in Pompton Plains, NJ, Hackettstown Medical Center in Hackettstown, NJ, Goryeb Children’s Hospital in Morristown, NJ, Atlantic Rehabilitation Institute in Madison, NJ and through its partnership with CentraState Healthcare System in Freehold, NJ.

Atlantic Medical Group, comprised of 1,000 physicians and advanced practice providers, represents one of the largest multi-specialty practices in New Jersey and joins Atlantic Accountable Care Organization and Optimus Healthcare Partners as part of Atlantic Alliance, a Clinically Integrated Network of more than 2,500 health care providers throughout northern and central NJ.

Atlantic Health System provides care for the full continuum of health care needs through 16 urgent care centers, Atlantic Visiting Nurse and Atlantic Anywhere Virtual Visits. Facilitating the connection between these services on both land and air is the transportation fleet of Atlantic Mobile Health.

Atlantic Health System leads the Healthcare Transformation Consortium, a partnership of six regional hospitals and health systems dedicated to improving access and affordability and is a founding member of the PIER Consortium – Partners in Innovation, Education, and Research – a streamlined clinical trial system that will expand access to groundbreaking research across five health systems in the region.

Atlantic Health System has a medical school affiliation with Thomas Jefferson University and is home to the regional campus of the Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Morristown and Overlook Medical Centers and is the official health care partner of the New York Jets.

About Vouched

Vouched is award-winning artificial intelligence and computer vision that powers end-to-end visual identity verification, KYC, KYP, and fraud detection online in real-time. An expert on more than 600+ government-issued identity documents in 70+ countries, Vouched helps banks, human resources, and healthcare providers seamlessly verify, onboard, and manage user identity to power access to life’s most critical services. For more information, visit www.vouched.id, or contact Vouched communications at 1-800-674-8798 or [email protected] Press contact: Kevin Carpenter, 206.707.2403

###