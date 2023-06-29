Newswise — MORRISTOWN, N.J. – JUNE 29, 2023 – Atlantic Health System Cancer Care is the only site on the east coast of the United States to enroll a patient in a new trial designed to test a groundbreaking approach to treating non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The patient enrolled received their first dose of the medication last week and is only the 20th patient in the country to receive this novel treatment.

Developed by Caribou Biosciences, Inc., the medicine leverages chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, the practice of using modified versions of the body’s own T-lymphocyte immune cells to find, target and destroy cancer cells. However, unlike in traditional CAR T-cell therapies, where blood from the patient is withdrawn, then modified in a lab, and then infused back into the body, this medication is created using already donated blood, modified to match the patient, thus cutting down on the amount of time needed to prepare treatment and potentially resulting in a better match for the patient. The T-cells are modified using CRISPR genetic material editing technology.

The treatment is provided at Atlantic Health System’s Morristown Medical Center in the Carol G. Simon Cancer Center by Mohamad Cherry, MD, Medical Director, Hematology/Oncology and Medical Director, Atlantic Cellular Therapy Program, and in partnership with the Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen) of Phoenix, Arizona via the Breakthrough Oncology Accelerator, a pioneering research and clinical collaboration designed to improve patient access to the most innovative and sophisticated therapies for cancer.

“Recent years have seen remarkable advancements in the ability to treat cancers of all types, but the next step in the treatment of blood cancers such as non-Hodgkin lymphoma may well be the groundbreaking, customized care we are researching as part of this trial,” said Dr. Cherry. “The ability to enter patients into treatment faster and with greater efficacy would be a tremendous win for patients and the physicians committed to helping them on their healing journey.”

Atlantic Health System is already involved in a number of studies examining the amazing potential of CAR T-cell therapies treating leukemia and lymphoma.

“The Atlantic Health System Cancer Care team is committed to providing extraordinary care to every patient in a way that is specific to that particular patient,” said Eric D. Whitman, MD, Medical Director, Atlantic Health System Cancer Care and Director, Atlantic Melanoma Center. “This exciting study holds the potential to craft even more tailored and specific medications and we are proud to be part of it.”

This first-in-human trial involves non-Hodgkin lymphoma patients for whom initial treatment was unsuccessful or are experiencing a return of the disease. You can learn more about the study at the National Institutes of Health website for clinical trials.

Visit the Atlantic Health System website to learn more about the exciting research underway in cancer care and other specialties.

About Atlantic Health System Cancer Care

Atlantic Health System Cancer Care offers an unparalleled network of cancer specialists and resources for more than 70,500 patients annually through its flagship Carol G. Simon Cancer Center at Morristown and Overlook medical centers, as well as its comprehensive oncology programs at Chilton, Hackettstown and Newton medical centers. With more than 250 cancer specialists and medical professionals, all five hospitals and Atlantic Medical Group have been recognized nationally for their role in advancing the fight against cancer.

Atlantic Health System Cancer Care is the lead affiliate of Atlantic Health Cancer Consortium (AHCC) - the only New Jersey-based National Cancer Institute (NCI) Community Oncology Research Program (NCORP). Atlantic Health System is affiliated with the Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen) of Phoenix, Arizona, and together they have created the Breakthrough Oncology Accelerator, a pioneering research and clinical collaboration designed to improve patient access to the most innovative and sophisticated therapies for cancer.

About Atlantic Health System

Atlantic Health System is at the forefront of medicine, setting standards for quality health care in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and the New York metropolitan area. Powered by a workforce of 19,000 team members and 5,440 affiliated physicians dedicated to building healthier communities, Atlantic Health System serves more than half of the state of New Jersey including 12 counties and 6.2 million people. The not-for-profit system offers more than 400 sites of care, including its seven hospitals: Morristown Medical Center in Morristown, NJ, Overlook Medical Center in Summit, NJ, Newton Medical Center in Newton, NJ, Chilton Medical Center in Pompton Plains, NJ, Hackettstown Medical Center in Hackettstown, NJ, Goryeb Children’s Hospital in Morristown, NJ, Atlantic Rehabilitation Institute in Madison, NJ and through its partnership with CentraState Healthcare System in Freehold, NJ.

The system includes Atlantic Medical Group, part of a physician enterprise that makes up one of the largest multispecialty practices in New Jersey with more than 1,600 physicians and advance practice providers. Joined with Atlantic Accountable Care Organization and Optimus Healthcare Partners they form part of Atlantic Alliance, a Clinically Integrated Network of more than 2,500 health care providers throughout northern and central NJ.

Atlantic Health System provides care for the full continuum of health care needs through 24 urgent care centers, Atlantic Visiting Nurse and Atlantic Anywhere Virtual Visits. Facilitating the connection between these services on both land and air is the transportation fleet of Atlantic Mobile Health.

Atlantic Health System leads the Healthcare Transformation Consortium, a partnership of six regional hospitals and health systems dedicated to improving access and affordability and is a founding member of the PIER Consortium – Partners in Innovation, Education, and Research – a streamlined clinical trial system that will expand access to groundbreaking research across five health systems in the region.

Atlantic Health System has a medical school affiliation with Thomas Jefferson University and is home to the regional campus of the Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Morristown and Overlook Medical Centers and is the official health care partner of the New York Jets.

