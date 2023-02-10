Newswise — February 2023, MORRISTOWN, N.J. – Morristown Medical Center’s Gagnon Cardiovascular Institute’s structural heart program reached a significant milestone of performing over 4,000 transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedures with well over 650 in 2022 alone. Morristown Medical Center has the largest TAVR program in New Jersey and is among the top five programs in the United States.

In 2011, the Gagnon Cardiovascular Institute at Morristown Medical Center was the first hospital in New Jersey to offer transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) for severe aortic stenosis.

Today there are more than 800 TAVR programs in hospitals across the U.S., however less than 1% perform more than 500 cases per year. Approximately 300,000 cardiac patients in the United States are diagnosed with severe aortic stenosis annually, with only 28% receiving a TAVR, leaving the majority untreated.

Philippe Genereux, MD, an interventional cardiologist and a medical director of the Structural Heart Program at the Gagnon Cardiovascular Institute at Morristown Medical Center said, “Our team celebrates this milestone along with our patients as we continue to see evidence of successful outcomes for those who undergo TAVR procedures.” He added, “We are proud that we continue to play such a critical role in leading advancements in interventional cardiology and providing the highest level of cardiac care.”

Morristown Medical Center is among the first to receive the American College of Cardiology (ACC) Transcatheter Valve Certification, with only 10% of hospitals performing TAVR having achieved this elite recognition of best practices and quality care. Morristown’s comprehensive structural heart multi-disciplinary team offers the latest in transcatheter valve technologies, is committed to clinical care, research, education and publication. Its faculty currently leads several national and global studies.

Additionally, for the fourth year, Dr. Genereux was named one of the world’s most highly cited researchers by the Clarivate™ Web of Science™ Group. Only one in 1,000 scientists receive this distinction and Dr. Genereux’s papers consistently rank in the top 1% of citations for clinical medicine.

U.S. News and World Report named Morristown Medical Center the number one hospital in New Jersey five years in a row and recognized Morristown as high performing in transcatheter aortic valve replacement.

