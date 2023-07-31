Research Alert

Atopic dermatitis (AD) is a chronic, inflammatory skin disorder that has well-established associations with depression and anxiety. A new Yale School of Medicine study finds AD is also associated with increased risk for schizophrenia and shizoaffective disorder.

Schizophrenia is a psychotic disorder characterized by delusions, hallucinations and/or disorganized behavior with decline in functional status, while schizoaffective disorder is defined by symptoms of schizophrenia in addition to manic or depressive mood symptoms.

Researchers calculated odds ratios using electronic health records from 240,635 patients and found participants with AD were more likely to have schizophrenia (2.0% vs. 1.1%, P < 0.001) or schizoaffective disorder (1.8% vs. 0.5%, P < 0.001). 

Researchers say AD was significantly associated with schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder even after adjusting for demographics and comorbidities.

Journal Link: Archives of Dematological Research, July-2023

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Archives of Dematological Research, July-2023

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
   
CHANNELS
All Journal News Alzheimer's and Dementia Behavioral Science Mental Health Psychology and Psychiatry
KEYWORDS
Schizophrenia Inflammation Dermatitis Atopic Dermatitis Depression Anxiety Depression and Anxiety schizoaffective disorder Psychotic Disorders Psychotic Symptoms Hallucinations
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Latest News

Recommended For You