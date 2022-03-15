 

WHAT:                 ATS 2022 Conference Program Live! Register Now

WHO:                   World’s Leading Experts in Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine

WHERE                 The Moscone Center, San Francisco

WHEN:                 May 13-18*

 

The ATS 2022 International Conference Program is now live! After two years of virtual conferences, ATS 2022 promises to bring you a dynamic, expansive offering of scientific content in pulmonary, critical care and sleep. Join us in San Francisco, California starting May 13*.

Media may register here.  Your registration will give you access to the on-demand highlights starting May 25 through June 24.

Can’t get to a session live? Chances are you can see the recording on-demand. Browse the conference program then reach out to us to secure expert interviews whether you’re joining us on site or not.

For your consideration, below are a few “hot topics” selected by International Conference Committee Chair Andrew Halayko, PhD, ATSF:

 

For more information about ATS 2022, visit the conference site or follow the meeting hashtag #ATS2022. For more information about press registration and media activities at the conference, see our media guidelines or contact Dacia Morris at [email protected]

 

*Note the press room officially opens on Sunday, May 15. Post-graduate courses are closed to media, unless previously arranged.

 

