April 27, 2023 – One of the most highly-anticipated events at the ATS 2023 International Conference, which kicks off May 19, is the “Breaking News: Clinical Trial Results in Pulmonary Medicine.” Taking place on Monday, May 22, the series of presentations will focus on the latest regarding COPD and asthma treatment.

Seralutinib Treatment in Adult Subjects with Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension: Results from the TORREY Study

Effect of Ensifentrine, a Novel PDE3 and PDE4 Inhibitor, on Lung Function, Symptoms and Exacerbations in Patients with COPD: The Enhance Trials

Targeting of TSLP and IL-13 by the Novel NANOBODY Molecule SAR443765 Reduces FeNO in Asthma Following Single Dose Exposure

Efficacy and Safety of Dupilumab in Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease with Type 2 Inflammation

