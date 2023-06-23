Newswise — The Call for Input deadline for the ATS 2024 International Conference is approaching! You have until 5 p.m. ET next Wednesday, June 28 to submit your proposals for programming in all areas of respiratory, critical care, and sleep medicine with a clinical, basic science, and/or translational focus.

Submit your input online in the form of a session proposal in any of the following types:
Postgraduate Course (Didactic Half-Day)
Postgraduate Course (Didactic Full-Day)
Postgraduate Course (Skills-Based Full-Day)
Scientific Symposium
Meet the Expert Seminar

Submit Your Proposal for ATS 2024

Deadline: 5 p.m. ET, Wednesday, June 28, 2023 

