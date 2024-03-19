Newswise — The ATS 2024 International Conference Program is now live! Get ready for a series of dynamic scientific programming with presentations covering AI in thoracic medicine, the basic sciences, research breakthroughs and clinical treatment, as well as spotlighting the next generation of innovators in pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine.

Media may register here. Your registration will give you access to the program itinerary where you can begin to build your daily schedule.

For your consideration, below are some of the sessions and keynote topics selected by this year’s International Conference Committee:

Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Keynote

Breaking News: Clinical Trial Results in Pulmonary Medicine

JAMA, NEJM, AJRCCM. Discussion on the Edge: Reports of Recently Published Critical Care Research

Current and Evolving Strategies for Management of Pulmonary Sarcoidosis

Immigrant Health Keynote

Join us on Saturday evening for the Opening Ceremony with Dr. Glaucomflecken (William Flanary, MD), to kick-off this live, in- person event.

*Note: the ATS Press Office officially opens on Sunday, May 19.

For more information about ATS 2024, visit the conference site or follow the meeting hashtag #ATS2024. See our press page for details on press registration and guidelines or contact Dacia Morris at [email protected].

