Javed Ali

Associate Professor of Practice at the University of Michigan's Ford School of Public Policy Bio: https://fordschool.umich.edu/ faculty/javed-ali

Newswise — "The attempted assassination attack against Donald Trump on Saturday revealed a serious lapse in security protocols for election season-related outdoor events. It also underscores the persistent nature of domestic terrorism and political violence in the United States and the long history of similar plots against US presidents or presidential candidates. While the FBI is now the lead for investigating the circumstances and motivations that led a seemingly normal 20-year-old to carry out the attack, numerous questions remain regarding gaps in the Secret Service planning and security profile for the event that allowed him to get so close in broad daylight and fire multiple rounds before being shot by Secret Service counter assault teams. The pattern of similar ideologically- or politically-motivated violent attacks by "lone wolves" has been a recurring pattern for well over a decade now, and none have been part of broader networks or directed by organized groups. Similarly, four US presidents have been killed by lone gunmen since Abraham Lincoln's assassination in 1865 (followed by Garfield in 1881, McKinley in 1901, and Kennedy in 1963), while President Reagan in 1981 and Robert Kennedy as a presidential candidate in 1968 were also shot by lone gunmen."