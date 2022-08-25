With monkeypox cases continuing to rise, Ochsner Health understands many in the community probably have a few questions.

Join Ochsner Health for a Facebook Live on Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 3 p.m. CT, where a panel of doctors will answer questions and discuss the latest information on monkeypox, including current cases, how it is spread, symptoms, how to protect yourself and vaccine eligibility. If you cannot tune in during the live, a recording will be available for viewing.

Watch live on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 3 p.m. CT on Facebook or Twitter:

Learn more about the panelists: