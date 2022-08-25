With monkeypox cases continuing to rise, Ochsner Health understands many in the community probably have a few questions.

Join Ochsner Health for a Facebook Live on Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 3 p.m. CT, where a panel of doctors will answer questions and discuss the latest information on monkeypox, including current cases, how it is spread, symptoms, how to protect yourself and vaccine eligibility. If you cannot tune in during the live, a recording will be available for viewing.

Watch live on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 3 p.m. CT on Facebook or Twitter:

Learn more about the panelists:

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Infectious Diseases Public Health Vaccines Monkeypox
KEYWORDS
Monkeypox monkeypox symptoms Infectious Disease Expert Panel
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY