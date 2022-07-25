August 2022 Issue of Neurosurgical Focus: “Education Methodology and Metrics in the Training of Neurosurgical Residents”

Rolling Meadows, IL (August 1, 2022). The July issue of Neurosurgical Focus (Vol. 53, No. 2 [https://thejns.org/focus/view/journals/neurosurg-focus/53/2/neurosurg-focus.53.issue-2.xml]) presents 11 articles and one editorial on current research education methodologies and metrics in neurosurgical training.

Topic Editors: Randy L. Jensen, Nir Lipsman, Sepideh Amin-Hanjani, and Michael M. Haglund

Observing that “future of neurosurgery will be determined by the effectiveness of training our current and future residents and fellows,” the Topic Editors of this issue note in their Introduction that readers will “find a number of useful ideas from neurosurgeon-educators around the world to improve and supplement their current educational and programmatic efforts.”

Contents of the August issue:

“Introduction. Education methodology and metrics in the training of neurosurgical residents” by Randy L. Jensen et al.

by Randy L. Jensen et al. “Interval assessment using task- and procedure-based simulations: an attempt to supplement neurosurgical residency curriculum” by Ravi Sharma et al.

by Ravi Sharma et al. “High-fidelity, simulation-based microsurgical training for neurosurgical residents” by Brendan Santyr et al.

by Brendan Santyr et al. “360° 3D virtual reality operative video for the training of residents in neurosurgery” by Daniel M. Bruening et al.

by Daniel M. Bruening et al. “Assessment of neurosurgical resident milestone evaluation reporting and feedback processes” by Michelle J. Clarke et al.

by Michelle J. Clarke et al. “Development of a residents-as-teachers curriculum for neurosurgical training programs” by Sarah Nguyen et al.

by Sarah Nguyen et al. “Teaching through the screen: a toolbox for creating a virtual neurosurgical subinternship program” by Samantha E. Hoffman et al.

by Samantha E. Hoffman et al. “Construct validity of the Surgical Autonomy Program for the training of neurosurgical residents” by Elayna P. Kirsch et al.

by Elayna P. Kirsch et al. “The prevalence of imposter syndrome among young neurosurgeons and residents in neurosurgery: a multicentric study ” by Ismail Zaed et al.

” by Ismail Zaed et al. “Editorial. ‘Sometimes wrong, never in doubt’ or ‘fake it till you make it’?” by Sepideh Amin-Hanjani and Michael M. Haglund

by Sepideh Amin-Hanjani and Michael M. Haglund “A mentorship model for neurosurgical training: the Mayo Clinic experience” by Rohin Singh et al.

by Rohin Singh et al. “Effects of 24-hour versus night-float call schedules on the clinical and operative experiences of postgraduate year 2 and 3 neurosurgical residents” by Stephen G. Bowden et al.

by Stephen G. Bowden et al. “Neurosurgery resident training using blended learning concepts: course development and participant evaluation”by Anne-Katrin Hickmann et al.

Please join us in reading this month’s issue of Neurosurgical Focus.

