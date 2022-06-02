The Autoimmune Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization dedicated to autoimmune awareness, advocacy, education, and research, will convene its second annual Autoimmune Community Summit on Friday, October 21 and Saturday, October 22, 2022.

This virtual two-day event, designed for patients and care partners, offers educational and empowering sessions led by autoimmune experts including physicians, nurses, policy experts and of course, patient advocates. Attendees will hear about the most pressing topics that impact the autoimmune community, including clinical trials, health equity, access, complementary medicine, nutrition, coping mechanisms, medical and personal relationships, and more.

As part of a partnership to raise awareness for autoimmune disease, two-time Olympian Khamica Bingham will present the opening keynote session at the event. Bingham, a Canadian track and field athlete who competed in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, lost her mother to sarcoidosis, an autoimmune-related disease.

“The entire autoimmune community has a home at the Autoimmune Association. Together, we are leading the fight against autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases. We are creating hope for a future that includes more awareness and understanding, and better diagnostic tools and treatment options,” said Molly Murray, president and CEO of the Autoimmune Association. “The annual Autoimmune Community Summit brings together anyone affected by autoimmune disease to share information, be inspired, and create new connections.”

More than 2,000 autoimmune patients, caregivers and advocates registered to attend last year’s event, which featured 23 sessions and more than 50 speakers. Attendees exchanged more than 4,000 messages on the event’s digital networking platform and 96 percent of attendees indicated they would recommend the event.

“It’s important for patients to connect with others who are facing similar challenges, including the journey to diagnosis and coping with difficult symptoms. The Autoimmune Community Summit provides a platform for patients to connect, share their stories, and build a supportive and encouraging network,” Murray said.

For more information about the event and to sign up to receive updates, please visit go.autoimmune.org/2022summit. Registration is expected to open this summer.

