Aim

To evaluate the safety and early outcomes of autologous bone marrow mononuclear cell (BMMNC) infusion for liver cirrhosis due to biliary atresia (BA) after Kasai operation.

Methods

An open-label clinical trial was performed from January 2017 to December 2019. Nineteen children with liver cirrhosis due to BA after Kasai operation were included. Bone marrow was harvested through anterior iliac crest puncture under general anesthesia. Mononuclear cells (MNCs) were isolated by Ficoll gradient centrifugation and then infused into the hepatic artery. The same procedure was repeated 6 months later. Serum bilirubin, albumin, alanine aminotransferase, aspartate aminotransferase, gamma-glutamyl transferase, and prothrombin time were monitored at baseline, 3 months, 6 months, and 12 months after the first transplantation. Esophagoscopies and liver biopsies were performed in patients whose parents provided consent. Mixed-effect analysis was used to evaluate the changes in Pediatric End-Stage Liver Disease (PELD) scores.

Results

The average MNC and CD34+ cell counts per kg body weight were 50.1 ± 58.5 × 106/kg and 3.5 ± 2.8 × 106 for the first transplantation and 57.1 ± 42.0 × 106/kg and 3.7 ± 2.7 × 106 for the second transplantation. No severe adverse events associated with the cell therapy were observed in the patients. One patient died 5 months after the first infusion at a provincial hospital due to the rupture of esophageal varices, while 18 patients survived. Liver function was maintained or improved after infusion, as assessed by biochemical tests. The severity of the disease reduced markedly, with a significant reduction in PELD scores.

Conclusion

Autologous BMMNC administration for liver cirrhosis due to BA is safe and may maintain or improve liver function.