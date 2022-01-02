Research Alert

 

Introduction

Since the first patients received autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (auto-HSCT) more than 60 years ago, therapeutic developments in the field have been substantial. Mobilized peripheral blood cells has replaced bone marrow as stem cell source, considerable improvements of high dose preparatory regimens have taken place, and the indication for auto-HSCT is extended to include a wide range of malignant and autoimmune conditions. However, the autologous peripheral hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) graft itself remain relatively unchanged from the start and is to a small extent adapted individually dependent on clinical factors.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Expert Review of Hematology

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
Stem Cells All Journal News
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY