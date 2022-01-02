Introduction

Since the first patients received autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (auto-HSCT) more than 60 years ago, therapeutic developments in the field have been substantial. Mobilized peripheral blood cells has replaced bone marrow as stem cell source, considerable improvements of high dose preparatory regimens have taken place, and the indication for auto-HSCT is extended to include a wide range of malignant and autoimmune conditions. However, the autologous peripheral hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) graft itself remain relatively unchanged from the start and is to a small extent adapted individually dependent on clinical factors.