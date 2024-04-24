Newswise — Experts from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health are available to discuss the issue of avian (H5N1) influenza in dairy cows in the U.S. This includes the Food and Drug Administration’s announcement Tuesday that particles of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) have been found in pasteurized milk, and Sunday’s release of H5N1 bird flu genetic data by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control announced a human H5N1 infection associated with an outbreak in cattle, which is only the second case of H5N1 infection in the U.S.; the first was in 2022.

Experts:

Meghan Davis, PhD, is an associate professor in the Department of Environmental Health and Engineering at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. She uses One Health approaches to address diseases at the human-animal interface and is a former dairy veterinarian.

Andrew Pekosz, PhD, is a professor and vice chair of the W. Harry Feinstone Department of Molecular Microbiology and Immunology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. He investigates the replication and disease potential of respiratory viruses, including influenza, SARS-CoV-2, and other emerging viruses.

