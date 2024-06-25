Newswise — Be careful sipping on your margarita while enjoying a relaxing day by the pool - you could get a margarita sunburn.

A margarita burn, also known as phytophotodermatitis, is a skin reaction that occurs when lime juice gets on your skin and is exposed to the sunlight.

It’s due to how the chemical compounds found in plants react to the sun. Adam Friedman, professor and chair of dermatology at the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences can discuss margarita burns, how this happens and how to treat a rash if you get one.

If you would like to schedule an interview with Adam Friedman, please contact Katelyn Deckelbaum, [email protected].



