Newswise — Baltimore - Aziza Shad, M.D., the Ellen W.P. Wasserman chair of pediatrics and chief of pediatric hematology/oncology at the Herman & Walter Samuelson Children’s Hospital at Sinai, was one of several global changemakers recently recognized at the 2024 Agents of Change Luncheon at United Nations’ headquarters in New York.

Dr. Shad received an ‘Agent of Change Award’ for her deep-rooted passion and lifelong commitment to building stronger health systems and improving the lives of children with cancer through her work at Sinai Hospital and as co-founder and medical director of The Aslan Project, a nonprofit organization devoted to improving pediatric oncology capacity in low- and middle-income countries.

The award honors leaders and innovators who are driving meaningful change for the benefit of humanity.

The luncheon, held on September 26, 2024, was hosted by the Global Partnerships Forum and the Permanent Mission of the Principality of Monaco to the United Nations. It brought together global changemakers working toward a more sustainable and equitable future.

“These remarkable leaders inspire us all to act with urgency and determination in advancing the [United Nations’] Sustainable Development Goals,” says Amir Dossal, president and CEO of the Global Partnerships Forum. “Their tireless work exemplifies the power of partnerships in creating a more just and sustainable world for future generations.”

Some of the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals include zero hunger, good health and wellbeing, quality education and responsible consumption and production.

Dr. Shad and other Agent of Change Award recipients share their insights in the e-book Vision for the Future: Capturing Inspiring Stories from Leaders and Changemakers, an initiative of the Global Partnerships Forum. Dr. Shad’s story appears on page 153.

“I have always believed that children with cancer should have the same access to treatment irrespective of their birthplace, color, creed, religion, education or socioeconomic status,” Dr. Shad shares in the publication. “I have spent most of my professional life working towards that goal.”

Other Agents of Change honorees included Laura Turner Seydel, director of the Turner Foundation and chair emeritus of the Captain Planet Foundation; Kerry Kennedy, prominent Human Rights lawyer and author; Paul Polman, co-author of Net Positive and global business leader; Deemah AlYahya, secretary-general of the Digital Cooperation Organization; H.E. Mr. Dennis Francis, president of the 78th session of the U.N. General Assembly; Noella Coursaris Musunka, founder of Malaika; and Doreen Bogdan-Martin, secretary -general of the International Telecommunication Union.

Ted Turner, founder of CNN and chair of the U.N. Foundation Board, was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

