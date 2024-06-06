Newswise — A new warning from the US Food and Drug Administration says a certain type of baby formula could be contaminated with bacteria.

The warning is for Crecelac Infant powdered goat-milk infant formula zero to 12 months, Farmalac baby powdered infant formula and iron zero to 12 months and Farmalac baby formula infant formula with iron low lactose zero to 12 months.

The FDA warns these products could contain Cronobacter, a germ that can live in dry foods. Sickness from Cronobacter in infants usually starts with a fever and poor feeding, excessive crying or very low energy.

George Washington University has experts available who can offer insight and analysis. If you would like to schedule an interview, please contact Katelyn Deckelbaum, [email protected].

Monika Goyal is an associate professor of pediatrics at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Ashley Darcy-Mahoney is a dedicated neonatal nurse practitioner, researcher, and educator. Throughout her career, she has been at the forefront of advancing nursing research, education, and practice, with a specific focus on neonatology, infant health, and developmental pediatrics.Jennifer Walsh is a clinical assistant professor in the GW School of Nursing and primarily teaches pediatrics and health assessment, while also teaching various labs and clinicals.



