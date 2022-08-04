With kids heading back to school in the coming weeks, parents and other caregivers are getting back into their routines with homework and other activities.

Lakeisha Johnson, assistant professor in communication science and disorders and a faculty affiliate for The Florida Center for Reading Research, has put together a tip sheet for parents who are using this time to encourage their child to read more.

“The start of the school year is the perfect time to re-engage young readers,” said Johnson, who also authors the diverse children’s literature website Maya’s Book Nook. “Sometimes, finding the right book or format can light a spark that will stay with them forever.”

Here are some tips: