Newswise — WASHINGTON—Endocrine experts will deliver free health services in West Baltimore during EndoCares® Baltimore, an in-person health education event being held on November 5.



What: The Endocrine Society is partnering with the University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus and New Shiloh Baptist Church to bring Baltimore complimentary health services and hormone health education. The event will provide care and resources for people with diabetes, heart conditions, and obesity.



Activities: A few of the free wellness activities being offered include diabetes screenings, stroke and cancer prevention education, and fitness and cooking demos.



Hosting Clinician: Rana Malek, MD



Dr. Malek is an Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and the Program Director for the Endocrinology and Diabetes Fellowship at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. She sees patients at the University of Maryland Center for Diabetes and Endocrinology located at the University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus. Malek will be joined by other specialists and volunteers at the event who will be facilitating health screenings and sharing free resources.



Date: Saturday, November 5, 2022



Time: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM EST



Location: New Shiloh Baptist Church, 2100 N Monroe St., Baltimore, MD 21217



More information about the event is available on our website: https://www.endocrine.org/patient-engagement/endocares-patient-outreach/endocares-baltimore



# # #



Endocrine Society

Endocrinologists are at the core of solving the most pressing health problems of our time, from diabetes and obesity to infertility, bone health, and hormone-related cancers. The Endocrine Society is the world’s oldest and largest organization of scientists devoted to hormone research and physicians who care for people with hormone-related conditions.



The Society has more than 18,000 members, including scientists, physicians, educators, nurses and students in 122 countries. To learn more about the Society and the field of endocrinology, visit our site at www.endocrine.org. Follow us on Twitter at @TheEndoSociety and @EndoMedia.



The University of Maryland Medical Center

The University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC) is comprised of two hospital campuses in Baltimore: the 800-bed flagship institution of the 11-hospital University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) and the 200-bed UMMC Midtown Campus. Both campuses are academic medical centers for training physicians and health professionals and for pursuing research and innovation to improve health. UMMC's downtown campus is a national and regional referral center for trauma, cancer care, neurosciences, advanced cardiovascular care, and women's and children's health, and has one of the largest solid organ transplant programs in the country. All physicians on staff at the downtown campus are clinical faculty physicians of the University of Maryland School of Medicine.



The UMMC Midtown Campus medical staff is predominately faculty physicians specializing in a wide spectrum of medical and surgical subspecialties, primary care for adults and children and behavioral health. The Center for Diabetes and Endocrinology offers a range of services to treat and manage diabetes and other endocrine disorders. For more information, visit https://www.umms.org/midtown/locations/diabetes-endocrinology.