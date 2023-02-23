Newswise — BALTIMORE, February 23, 2023—The PKD Foundation recently recognized the University of Maryland School of Medicine’s (UMSOM) clinical center that treats polycystic kidney disease (PKD) with a highly prestigious “Center of Excellence” designation. The designation recognizes the center as a leader in providing multidisciplinary, comprehensive clinical services for families affected by autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD), a hereditary condition. It is one of just 28 clinical centers in the U.S. to receive this recognition.

The Center of Excellence designation means UMSOM’s PKD clinical center meets certain patient-centered, specialized criteria for the care of ADPKD; this is a common, life-threatening genetic disease that leads to cysts developing on a patient’s kidneys, causing them to enlarge, malfunction and eventually fail. About 600,000 people in the U.S. have ADPKD, the fourth most common cause of kidney failure in the U.S., affecting all races and ethnicities. Many of these patients eventually require dialysis and kidney transplants.

“This designation shows that we are providing gold-standard care to our patients, including access to an integrated healthcare team, to ongoing research and clinical studies, and to the latest therapeutic advances,” said Terry Watnick, MD, the Joan B. and John H. Sadler Professor in Nephrology, Professor of Medicine at UMSOM, and Director of the newly renamed center – newly renamed the Maryland Polycystic Kidney Disease Clinical Center of Excellence. “We also are able to offer our patients – who live locally and those who travel from other states – a network of nephrologists, specialists, and other providers to meet their comprehensive care needs.”

In order to achieve this designation, the Maryland Polycystic Kidney Disease Clinical Center of Excellence had to demonstrate a wide-ranging expertise of its staff, including practitioners in the areas of nephrology, radiology, nutrition, hepatology, genetics, and pain management. A “Patient Advisory Panel” also was established to ensure the clinic receives feedback from patients and collaborates with them to provide education and advocacy in the surrounding community. These elements have enabled a center to provide coordination of care for people with ADPKD and to eliminate barriers to timely care.

The PKD Foundation’s selection of the UMSOM clinic demonstrates for the importance for giving patients access to high-quality care in a patient-centered environment. It also underscores the emphasis placed on medical research to address this condition, which could ultimately provide better treatments, and even a potential cure, for ADPKD.

“We need to address a multitude of factors, including access to an experienced multi-disciplinary team of physicians and the opportunity to participate in clinical trials, to ensure that patients with this hereditary disease get access to state-of-the-art care,” said UMSOM Dean Mark T. Gladwin, MD, Vice President for Medical Affairs, University of Maryland, Baltimore, and the John Z. and Akiko K. Bowers Distinguished Professor. “Currently there is only one FDA-approved treatment for ADPKD, so pre-clinical studies focused on dissecting the pathophysiology of cyst formation and testing of new compounds targeting metabolic pathways will hopefully accelerate the development of new treatments and better diagnostic tools.”

