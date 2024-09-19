Newswise — Plant regeneration, particularly de novo shoot organogenesis (DNSO), is pivotal for plant breeding and biotechnological applications. DNSO is simpler and more efficient than somatic embryogenesis, making it a popular choice for various plant species, including bamboo. Despite its importance, the molecular mechanisms of DNSO in bamboo remain poorly understood, highlighting the need for in-depth research on genetic regulators.



Scientists from Fujian Agriculture and Forestry University have made strides in this field, with their findings (DOI: 10.1093/hr/uhad223) published in the journal Horticulture Research on November 8, 2023. The study uncovers the miRNA-mediated regulatory network involved in Ma bamboo (Dendrocalamus latiflorus) shoot organogenesis, offering new insights into the molecular mechanisms governing plant organogenesis.



Integrated analysis underscores the pivotal role of microRNAs, particularly DlamiR156, in regulating gene expression during bamboo shoot regeneration. Through comprehensive sequencing techniques, researchers mapped the differential expression of 727 miRNAs across regeneration stages, revealing a complex regulatory network. DlamiR156 emerged as a key player, interacting with target genes to modulate the regeneration process. Functional studies using transgenic bamboo lines demonstrated that elevated DlamiR156 levels significantly enhanced regeneration efficiency, whereas reduced levels led to a decline, confirming DlamiR156 as a positive regulator in shoot organogenesis. The research provides new insights into the molecular interactions that drive bamboo regeneration and suggests that miRNA manipulation could be a powerful strategy for improving regeneration outcomes, with broad applications in forestry and agricultural biotechnology.



Dr. Qiang Zhu, the lead researcher, stated, “Our findings demonstrate the vital regulatory role of DlamiRNAs, particularly DlamiR156, in bamboo regeneration. This discovery provides a fresh perspective on the molecular mechanisms of plant regeneration and opens the door to improving bamboo breeding and conservation.”



The discovery of miRNA-mediated regulatory networks in bamboo regeneration has broad implications. It offers a novel pathway to enhance bamboo regeneration efficiency, which is crucial for forestry and agricultural sectors. This research also paves the way for future studies in other plant species, potentially transforming plant breeding and biotechnology practices, and providing new avenues for sustainable resource management.

