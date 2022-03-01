Newswise — Ban C.H. Tsui, MD, has been selected to receive the 2022 Distinguished Service Award by the American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine (ASRA Pain Medicine). Dr. Tsui is a professor in the department of Anesthesiology, Perioperative & Pain Medicine at Stanford University in Stanford, CA. He also serves as the director of pediatric regional anesthesia, director of research in the division of adult regional anesthesia, and an adult anesthesiologist at Stanford Hospital as well as a pediatric anesthesiologist at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital at Stanford.

“Dr. Tsui is an exemplary figure in the development of ultrasound combined with nerve stimulator-guided regional anesthesia,” wrote nominators Dr. Vivian Ip, Timur Ozelsel, and Rakesh Sondekoppam, with whom Dr. Tsui worked for many years. “With his inquisitive mind and engineering background, his research has had a significant impact and better understanding on our practice in regional anesthesia,” they wrote.

Dr. Tsui developed the epidural stimulation test, demonstrating the electrophysiological effect of dextrose 5% in water on nerve stimulation. He also “re-discovered” the catheter-over-needle technique for peripheral nerve blocks, his nominators said. A frequent faculty member with ASRA Pain Medicine, particularly for the popular ultrasound-guided regional anesthesia and point-of-care ultrasound courses, Dr. Tsui was described as having a “sixth sense” in guiding mentees. His leadership ultimately helped create the widely held ASRA Pain Medicine Ultrasound-Guided Regional Anesthesia Course and the Green Anesthesia Special Interest Group (SIG). He also chairs the Regional Anesthesia for Cardiothoracic Enhanced Recovery SIG. He has served on many committees over the years. A prolific writer, he has written more than 300 academic articles, four books, and a number of book chapters. He is an associate editor for Regional Anesthesia & Pain Medicine.

“I am deeply pleased and honored to receive the 2022 Distinguished Service Award by ASRA Pain Medicine,” Dr. Tsui said. “I am also very thankful to have had the opportunity to be involved with the ASRA throughout my career.”

Dr. Tsui has received multiple research awards, including the prestigious Canadian Institutes of Health Research (equivalent to the U.S. National Institutes of Health). Early in his academic career, Dr. Tsui was awarded the national 2008 Canadian Anesthesiologists' Society (CAS) John Bradley Young Educator Award in recognition of the educational contributions as a clinical teacher, researcher, and role model for undergraduate students and residents. Dr. Tsui was also previously a recipient of the CAS-Abbott Laboratories Ltd. Career Scientist Award.

Former ASRA Pain Medicine President and past John Bonica Award recipient, Dr. Richard Rosenquist, invited Dr. Tsui to speak at ASRA Pain Medicine’s 24th annual meeting when he was a resident. “Dr. Rosenquist invited me to deliver a formal lecture on my first anesthesia discovery of epidural stimulation test,” he said. “From that point onward, I have been involved annually with lectures, committees, and workshops.

“As a regional anesthesia enthusiast, I am also very indebted to ASRA Pain Medicine for the time and effort the society has put into promoting and acting as a catalyst for generating new knowledge and advancing the field of regional anesthesia. I also want to especially thank Dr. Brendan Finucane, former president and Labat Award recipient, who mentored me in pursuing my passion in academic regional anesthesia.”

In 2015, Dr. Tsui received the highest award for research from the Canadian Anesthesiologists’ Society – the CAS Research Recognition Award. This award is presented annually to a senior investigator “in recognition of significant research contributions to regional anesthesia, acute pain management, and pediatric anesthesia in Canada and around the world.”

In addition to earning a diploma in engineering from Dalhousie University in Halifax, Canada, Dr. Tsui holds bachelor-of-science degrees in mathematics and pharmacy. He earned his master’s degree in pharmacy and his medical degree from Dalhousie University as well. He is certified in medical acupuncture and also holds a postgraduate diploma in perioperative and critical care echocardiography.

The Distinguished Service Award is given annually to recognize a leader in regional anesthesiology and pain medicine. The 47th Annual Regional Anesthesiology and Acute Pain Medicine Meeting will be held March 30-April 2, 2022, in Las Vegas, NV.