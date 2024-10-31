                                  BAScii International Program Open House 2024

Newswise — The Chulalongkorn School of Integrated Innovation (CSII) is pleased to invite prospective students, innovators and tech enthusiasts to its highly anticipated BAScii Open House 2024. This event provides the perfect opportunity to explore the Bachelor of Arts and Science in Integrated Innovation (BAScii) program—an interdisciplinary degree designed to equip future leaders with the skills needed in business, technology, and entrepreneurship.

The Open House will take place on Saturday, November 9, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, on the 3rd Floor of the Chaloem Rajakumari 60 Building (Chamchuri 10). Attendees will gain insights into what sets BAScii apart from other undergraduate programs, emphasizing its innovative approach that integrates business, technology, and real-world problem-solving.

Highlights of the event include:

Hands-on Sessions and Workshops: Experience interactive workshops led by CSII faculty members, offering participants a chance to explore creative problem-solving and the entrepreneurial mindset that defines BAScii.

Admissions Q&A: Curious about how to join this cutting-edge program? A dedicated session will address all questions about the admissions process, program structure, and more.

The event provides a fantastic opportunity for prospective students to get a firsthand look at a program that’s transforming education through an innovative, hands-on approach.

Interested participants are encouraged to register now at: https://www.eventpop.me/s/basciiopenhouse2024

Don’t miss your chance to be part of the future of education at CSII!