Abstract:

Objective: To analyze the differential genes, lncRNA, signaling pathway and patient prognosis of bladder cancer after alpha1H treatment.

Methods: Sequencing data GSE172112 for patients in clinical trials with a new bladder cancer drug were downloaded from the GEO database, The bladder cancer tissues using the new drug alpha1H (alpha1-oleate) and placebo (placebo) were analyzed in the R language, The differentially expressed genes were selected; Differential genes were analyzed for KEGG pathway enrichment using the DAVID database, To explore the effect of a lpha1H treatment on pathways in patients with bladder cancer; at the same time, lncRNA expression data from the Bladder Cancer (BLCA) dataset were also downloaded through the TCGA database, First, screening for differential lncRNA expression, The screening results were then analyzed by univariate Cox regression to initially screen for lncRNA associated with prognosis, The key lncRNA affecting the prognosis were further screened out, The prognostic model was also constructed using multivariate Cox regression analysis.

Results: There yielded 394 significantly upregulated genes and 385 significantly downregulated genes in bladder cancer tissue after alpha1H treatment. Through gene signaling pathway enrichment analysis, the upregulated genes were mainly enriched in the signaling pathways regulating the pluripotent line of stem cell cells, the TGF-signaling pathways, and the cell cycle. The downregulated genes were mainly enriched in the MAPK signaling pathway, phagosomes, and the TNF signaling pathway. After alpha1H treatment, of 119 differentially expressed lncRNA, from the lnc2cancer database, two genes were found to be potentially associated with bladder cancer prognosis, and the final analysis confirmed the key lncRNA affecting prognosis. The results of survival analysis showed that high expression of LINC00152 unfavorable unfavorable patient prognosis and the new drug alpha1H reduces LINC00152 favors patient prognosis.

Conclusion: Alpha1H can cure bladder cancer by regulating hallmark signaling, TGF-beta signaling, and LINC00152.