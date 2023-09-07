Newswise — News Release AANEM 2621 Superior Dr. NW Rochester, MN 55901 Contact: Allie Happel (507) 288-0100 [email protected] FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Bassam A. Bassam, MD, Receives AANEM's 2023 Distinguished Physician Award Rochester, Minn. (Sept. 09, 2023)- The American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) proudly announces Dr. Bassam A. Bassam as the 2023 Distinguished Physician Award recipient for his exceptional contributions to patient care, research, and education in the fields of neuromuscular (NM) and electrodiagnostic (EDX) medicine. This prestigious award honors AANEM members who have provided distinguished service as a clinician and/or educator and been active supporters of AANEM activities. “I’m honored and thankful,” Dr. Bassam said. “Professionally it feels a great and everlasting attestation award of my professional and scholarly achievements by the top national organization of my specialty that made me very proud among my colleagues, friends, and at my institution.” Dr. Bassam completed his medical degree at Aleppo University in Syria, neurology residency at Wayne State University (WSU), and NM fellowship at WSU and Mayo Clinic. He went on to be appointed director of neurology at Wayne County General Hospital, affiliated with the University of Michigan, and briefly served as interim chairman for the neurology department at the University of South Alabama. He has been a tenured professor of neurology and director of the EMG & NM disease laboratory since 1985. Throughout his career, Dr. Bassam benefited greatly from collaborations and mentorship experiences. “My involvement with the AANEM has been an indispensable opportunity that’s shaped my career in NM and EDX medicine, for both academic achievements and quality patient care.” Said Dr. Bassam. Dr. Bassam will be recognized at the upcoming AANEM Annual Meeting Nov. 1-4, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. About AANEM: Based in Rochester, MN, AANEM is the premier membership association dedicated to the advancement of NM and EDX medicine. The organization and its members work to improve the quality of patient care and advance the science of NM diseases and EDX medicine by serving physicians and allied health professionals who care for those with muscle and nerve disorders. For more information about AANEM, visit aanem.org or Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube. ###