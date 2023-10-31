Newswise — PHILADELPHIA – The Basser Center for BRCA at the Abramson Cancer Center of the University of Pennsylvania, the world’s first comprehensive center aimed at advancing research, treatment, and prevention of BRCA-related cancers, has announced Kenneth Offit, MD, MPH, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) as the recipient of the 2023 Basser Global Prize.

Each year, the Basser Global Prize recognizes a leading scientist who has advanced BRCA1 and BRCA2-related research. Individuals with mutations in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes are at an increased risk of breast, ovarian, pancreatic, and prostate cancers.

Offit’s work identified the most common mutation associated with an increased risk of breast, ovarian, and prostate cancer among individuals of Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry. He also published the first prospective series describing the outcome of preventive ovarian surgery and screening in women at hereditary risk for breast and ovarian cancer.

“We are pleased to honor Dr. Offit for his seminal work in clinical cancer genetics and for translating his research into preventive oncology practice to help educate clinicians and BRCA gene mutation carriers about cancer predisposition,” said Susan M. Domchek, MD, executive director of the Basser Center for BRCA. “His work aligns closely with the Basser Center’s mission to use cutting edge research in basic and clinical sciences to advance the care of individuals living with BRCA1 and BRCA2 mutations.”

Offit, who received his MD and MPH from Harvard University, is the Robert and Kate Niehaus Chair in Inherited Cancer Genomics and serves as chief of the Clinical Genetics Service at MSK. He founded one of the first clinical cancer genetics services in 1992 and led the first American Society of Clinical Oncology policy statement after the identification of BRCA1 and BRCA2. His ongoing research includes leading an implementation study, funded by the National Institutes of Health, to pilot digital health dissemination of genomic information.

“It is an honor to be recognized with this award from the Basser Center, which is making a difference for patients with inherited BRCA1 and BRCA2 mutations across the world,” Offit said.

Offit will give the keynote address at the 12th annual Basser Center Scientific Symposium, taking place May 13-14, 2024.

The Basser Global Prize provides $100,000 in unrestricted support of the winner's BRCA1 and BRCA2-related research efforts, a Basser sculpture, and a $10,000 personal prize, which will be awarded at the symposium.

The Basser Center was established in 2012 by University of Pennsylvania alumni Mindy and Jon Gray in memory of Mindy Gray’s sister Faith Basser, who died of ovarian cancer at age 44. Mindy’s sister Shari and her husband, Len Potter, established and endowed the Basser Global Prize.

