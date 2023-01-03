Newswise — Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, and Glaucoma Research Foundation (GRF), a national non-profit organization with the vision of curing glaucoma, today announced the U.S. launch of ‘Screen, Protect, Cure,’ a campaign designed to provide educational resources and raise awareness of glaucoma, a leading cause of irreversible blindness, during Glaucoma Awareness Month.1

“We are proud to collaborate with Glaucoma Research Foundation to provide critical information about this serious eye disease and underline the negative toll it can have if left untreated,” said Christina Ackermann, president, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, Bausch + Lomb. “Glaucoma can affect individuals of all ages and only half of those affected are aware they have it, so it’s important that we share risk factors, how to get tested and what treatment options are available. Through ‘Screen, Protect, Cure,’ we hope to help support patients in every step of their treatment journey.”1

During the month of January, Glaucoma Awareness Month, Bausch + Lomb and GRF will share educational resources to educate individuals who may be at risk for glaucoma and empower them to take an informed and active role in their eye health. The campaign also features a fundraising challenge that will match every dollar raised up to $20,000 in support of GRF research for a potential cure for glaucoma.

“Glaucoma Awareness Month provides a great opportunity to share information about this sight-threatening disease and remind people there are steps they can take to help preserve their vision,” said Thomas M. Brunner, president & CEO, GRF. “Visiting an eye care provider on an annual basis and paying attention to visual function are the best things someone can do to avoid the irreversible damage from glaucoma. Although there is currently no cure, our fight to prevent visual disability is ongoing, and we are grateful for the collaboration of organizations, such as Bausch + Lomb, who share this commitment with us.”

People interested in participating in the fundraising challenge or testing their knowledge about glaucoma can take an interactive quiz and learn more at glaucoma.org/screen-protect-cure.

About Glaucoma Glaucoma is a complex, progressive disease that occurs when excessive eye pressure or other causes lead to damage of the optic nerve. The optic nerve is responsible for the communication of information between the eye and brain. Damage to the optic nerve can lead to severe vision loss, and in the worst case, blindness. As one of the leading causes of preventable blindness, glaucoma affects about three million people in the United States, but if caught early, it is possible to help slow and potentially prevent vision loss.1,2

About Glaucoma Research Foundation Founded in 1978, GRF is focused on its mission to cure glaucoma through innovative research, leading the industry as a nonprofit organization. Building teams of collaborating researchers and scientists over the years, all sharing the common goal of finding a cure – GRF is committed to raising awareness, spreading the word and encouraging others to achieve this shared goal. For more information visit, https://www.glaucoma.org/, and follow Glaucoma Research Foundation on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Bausch + Lomb Bausch + Lomb is dedicated to protecting and enhancing the gift of sight for millions of people around the world – from the moment of birth through every phase of life. Its comprehensive portfolio of more than 400 products includes contact lenses, lens care products, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products and ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Founded in 1853, Bausch + Lomb has a significant global research and development, manufacturing and commercial footprint with more than 12,000 employees and a presence in nearly 100 countries. Bausch + Lomb is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario with corporate offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.bausch.com and connect with Bausch + Lomb on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

References

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Retrieved from https://www.cdc.gov/visionhealth/resources/features/glaucoma-awareness.html. Reviewed on Nov. 8, 2022. Mayo Clinic. Retrieved from https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/glaucoma/symptoms-causes/syc-20372839. Reviewed on Nov. 8, 2022.

