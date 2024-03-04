BYLINE: Baylor Scott & White doctor discusses why cancer is impacting more young people.

Newswise — David Winter, MD, at Baylor Scott & White Health, discusses why cancer is impacting more young people.

What You Need to Know:

  • People aged 50 and older are living longer because of better cancer detection and treatments.
  • Cancer diagnosis in people under age 50 has increased by 13%.
  • Colon and rectal cancer are rising in younger adults.
  • One type of bacteria can cause stomach cancer.

