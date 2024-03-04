Newswise — David Winter, MD, at Baylor Scott & White Health, discusses why cancer is impacting more young people.

What You Need to Know:

People aged 50 and older are living longer because of better cancer detection and treatments.

Cancer diagnosis in people under age 50 has increased by 13%.

Colon and rectal cancer are rising in younger adults.

One type of bacteria can cause stomach cancer.

