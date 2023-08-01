Newswise — DALLAS and TEMPLE, Texas (August 1, 2023) – Baylor Scott & White Health once again leads the state of Texas in the number of accolades earned in U.S. News & World Report's 2023-24 Best Hospitals, released today. A total of 26 Baylor Scott & White hospitals were recognized, including four facilities with a nationally ranked specialty – more than any other health system in Texas.

"This recognition affirms our commitment to excellence in delivering safe, high-quality, customer-centric care," said Pete McCanna, CEO, Baylor Scott & White. "Across our health system, our teams are dedicated to making an impact and helping those we serve live well."

This year, all three of the health system’s academic medical centers were ranked among the top ten Best Hospitals in Texas.

Baylor University Medical Center at Dallas ranked #2 in Dallas-Fort Worth and #5 in Texas

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple ranked #7 in Texas

Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center ­– Fort Worth ranked #3 in Dallas-Fort Worth and #8 in Texas.

Additionally, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Irving was also listed among the Dallas-Fort Worth region’s top hospitals, ranking #10 in Dallas-Fort Worth and #24 in Texas.

The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 34th year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive quality care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures.

Five Baylor Scott & White Hospitals Nationally Ranked or High Performing for Specialty Care

U.S. News ranks hospitals for excellent care for the most complex cases in 15 adult specialties. According to U.S. News, the Best Hospitals specialty rankings are meant for patients with life-threatening or rare conditions who need a hospital that excels in treating complex, high-risk cases. These rankings are helpful if looking for information about a rare condition or difficult diagnosis that isn’t treated at many facilities.

After evaluating more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 21 procedures and conditions; only 12% of evaluated hospitals earned a Best Hospitals ranking. Hospitals awarded a “Best” designation excelled at factors such as clinical outcomes, level of nursing care and patient experience.

This year, Baylor Scott & White has more Best Hospitals with a nationally ranked specialty than any other health system in Texas.

The System's national rankings include:

Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation – Dallas: #22 in Rehabilitation

Baylor Scott & White – Fort Worth: #29 in Diabetes & Endocrinology; #43 in Ear, Nose & Throat; High Performing in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery and Neurology & Neurosurgery

Baylor University Medical Center: #33 in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery; #33 in Pulmonology & Lung Surgery; #38 in Neurology & Neurosurgery; High Performing in Cancer, Geriatrics, and Orthopedics.

Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital – Plano*: #40 in Cardiology, Heart & Vascular Surgery

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple: High Performing in Cardiology, Heart & Vascular Surgery; Gastroenterology & GI Surgery; Orthopedics; Pulmonology & Lung Surgery

Twenty-Six Facilities Rated High Performing for Common Procedures & Conditions

In addition to 15 adult specialty rankings, U.S. News publishes data-informed hospital ratings for common adult procedures and conditions. A “High Performing” rating is the highest distinction a hospital can earn. This year, twenty-six Baylor Scott & White Health hospitals were recognized as “High Performing” for at least one common care procedure or condition, including: