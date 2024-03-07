BYLINE: Doctor discusses the rising number of measles cases.

Newswise — George Dubrocq, MD, at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s, discusses the rising number of measles cases.

What You Need to Know:

  • Measles is a respiratory viral illness.
  • Young children, pregnant women and individuals who are immunocompromised are more likely to be impacted.
  • Severe symptoms include rash, high-grade fever and mouth ulcers.
  • Measles is contagious, but vaccination lowers your risk.
  • Vaccination is the best prevention.

