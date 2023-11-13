AASLD’s The Liver Meeting 2023 is Nov 10-14 in Boston, and Baylor Scott & White researchers will present the latest insights from one of the largest multi-specialty transplant centers in the nation: Baylor Scott & White Annette C. and Harold C. Simmons Transplant Institute.

Baylor Scott & White Research Institute maintains a comprehensive research portfolio designed to study and expand options for management of all aspects of liver disease and explore innovations in abdominal transplant surgery, patient recovery and outcomes. This work includes studies focused on improving quality of life before and after a liver transplant, expanding the organ donor pool and investigational research for early diagnosis and treatment of a myriad of liver conditions, including liver cancer, fatty liver disease and alcohol use disorder.

Researchers and clinicians from Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas and Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center – Fort Worth will share the following research at the meeting.

For a list of all presentations and talks that feature work by clinicians and researchers at Baylor Scott & White Health, click here.

Additional details about the annual meeting are on the event website.