The Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) is a multidisciplinary organization working to improve and expand heart failure care through collaboration, education, research, innovation and advocacy. Its annual scientific meeting held Oct. 6-9, in Cleveland offers the best heart failure science, research, practical management and networking opportunities for HFSA members to learn about their peers' latest research.

Researchers with Baylor Scott & White Research Institute and clinicians on the medical staff with Baylor University Medical Center at Dallas and Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital – Plano will present the following research at the meeting. For more information visit our page: Baylor Scott & White Research